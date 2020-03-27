Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Stock Position Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,557,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,368,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,788,000 after buying an additional 164,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,128,000 after buying an additional 367,918 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ferrari by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,943,000 after buying an additional 269,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $157.18 on Friday. Ferrari NV has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $180.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.01.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

