Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.01.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $7.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.03. 545,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.25. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $127.73 and a 52-week high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,265,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ferrari by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,128,000 after acquiring an additional 367,918 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,498,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ferrari by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,943,000 after acquiring an additional 269,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Ferrari by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,973,000 after acquiring an additional 187,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

