Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ) Insider Stuart Richardson Purchases 2,152,500 Shares

Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ) insider Stuart Richardson purchased 2,152,500 shares of Fertoz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$129,150.00 ($91,595.74).

Stuart Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.14. Fertoz Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.11 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of A$0.23 ($0.16). The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.18. The company has a market cap of $19.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.

Fertoz Company Profile

Fertoz Limited engages in the exploration and development of phosphate in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wapiti project that totals an area of 11,870 hectares located near Tumbler Ridge, in British Columbia. The company also develops and markets a range of organic fertilizers in North America and Australia.

