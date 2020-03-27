Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,873,000 after purchasing an additional 672,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,518,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

FIS opened at $119.74 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

