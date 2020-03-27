Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.10. 3,940,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

