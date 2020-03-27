Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $120.10. 3,940,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

