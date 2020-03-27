Fielmann (FRA:FIE) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €43.00 ($50.00) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

FIE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.50 ($70.35) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.45 ($74.94).

Shares of FRA FIE traded down €2.75 ($3.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €50.05 ($58.20). 73,801 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €62.41 and its 200 day moving average is €68.18. Fielmann has a one year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a one year high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

