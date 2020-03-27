Fiii (FIII) Price Hits $0.0001

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Fiii coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Fiii has a market cap of $68,810.13 and approximately $707.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fiii has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.02579320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00193452 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii was first traded on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.