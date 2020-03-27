Financial Comparison: Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) & Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPNVD)

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Superior Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group $65.48 million 1.08 $430,000.00 $0.08 65.50 Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.03 -$858.11 million ($9.00) -0.53

Natural Gas Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services. Superior Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Gas Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group -15.46% 1.00% 0.86% Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Natural Gas Services Group and Superior Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Gas Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.51%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Natural Gas Services Group is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats Superior Energy Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower. The company also assembles compressor components into compressor units for rent or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; exchanges and rebuilds program for screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

