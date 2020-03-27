Financial Comparison: Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spi Energy and Nlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Nlight 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nlight has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 54.71%. Given Nlight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nlight is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Spi Energy has a beta of 4.46, indicating that its stock price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nlight has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spi Energy and Nlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A Nlight -7.29% -3.94% -3.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spi Energy and Nlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.09 -$12.28 million N/A N/A Nlight $176.62 million 2.70 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -51.71

Spi Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nlight.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Nlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Nlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nlight beats Spi Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

