Financial Contrast: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) versus Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.7%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 90.3%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $328.33 million 0.87 $18.70 million $1.85 3.29 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $336.79 million 0.22 -$10.87 million $1.05 0.89

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chatham Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 4 0 1 0 1.40

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 76.81%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 410.75%. Given Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust 5.70% 2.37% 1.29% Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -3.23% -2.35% -0.46%

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

