Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Earns News Sentiment Score of -3.00

News headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $253.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

