Financial Review: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) vs. Textmunication Holdgings (NYSE:TXHD)

Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Zuora’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 1.38 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Zuora $276.06 million 3.70 -$83.39 million ($0.74) -12.19

Textmunication Holdgings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora.

Profitability

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% Zuora -30.21% -48.47% -25.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Textmunication Holdgings and Zuora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A Zuora 0 2 3 0 2.60

Zuora has a consensus price target of $15.10, suggesting a potential upside of 67.41%. Given Zuora’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Summary

Zuora beats Textmunication Holdgings on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Textmunication Holdgings Company Profile

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

