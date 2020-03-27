Financial Survey: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and CIELO S A/S (NYSE:CIOXY)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CIELO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CIELO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and CIELO S A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.36 billion 2.55 $482.10 million $4.66 20.80 CIELO S A/S $2.76 billion 0.89 $401.34 million N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CIELO S A/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Broadridge Financial Solutions and CIELO S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 CIELO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $138.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.63%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than CIELO S A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIELO S A/S has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and CIELO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.68% 45.83% 13.28% CIELO S A/S 14.06% 11.80% 1.80%

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats CIELO S A/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers middle- and back-office securities processing solutions that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliation, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides international securities processing and managed services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

