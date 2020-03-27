First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,600 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 27th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 810,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Norges Bank bought a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,341,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,172,000 after purchasing an additional 651,033 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 269.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $17,495,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.82. 1,274,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. First American Financial has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

