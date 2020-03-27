First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 81.6% in March

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,886,100 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the February 27th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $965.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 34,175.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,629,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 48,268.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,717,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,010 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,259,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.