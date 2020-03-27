First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 27th total of 65,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 39,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,963. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,739 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

