First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Up 62.4% in March

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 27th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.51. 14,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624. The company has a market cap of $135.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.