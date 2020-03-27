First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.81% of First Horizon National worth $41,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FHN opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

