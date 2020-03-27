First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

