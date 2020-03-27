First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.07 Million

Brokerages expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will post sales of $20.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $20.64 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $18.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $85.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.30 million to $88.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $94.43 million, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $97.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 17,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $210,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,284.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,739,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 68,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 44,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 813,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INBK opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

