First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of AG stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $5,673,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 96,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.