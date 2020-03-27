First Merchants Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Merchants in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRME. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $24.86. 1,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.14. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, CFO Mark K. Hardwick bought 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $144,712.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,437 shares of company stock worth $622,697. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

