First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,738 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

FMBI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 723,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

