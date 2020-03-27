First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.48.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM traded down C$0.53 on Friday, reaching C$6.55. 3,032,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of -80.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.