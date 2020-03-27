First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,623,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,044,592 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.34% of First Republic Bank worth $660,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,169. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.52. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

