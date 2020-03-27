First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Lowered by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

