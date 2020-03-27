First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 115.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $114.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

NYSE:HLT opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

