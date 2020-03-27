First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $38.62 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $64.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.