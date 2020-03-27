First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,998 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.