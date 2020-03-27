First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 14,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

