First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,467 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 980.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $3.10 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $9.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33.

