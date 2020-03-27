First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

