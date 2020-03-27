First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $16,078,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.