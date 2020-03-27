First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,773,000 after purchasing an additional 143,646 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 51,595.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 70,911 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

