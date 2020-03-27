First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,944 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,944 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Energizer worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Energizer by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Energizer by 1,269.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 315.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.