First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,386 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,492,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 101,887 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 140,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO opened at $44.99 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

