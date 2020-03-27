First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,997 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,567 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,790,000 after purchasing an additional 290,292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 235,167.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 65,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 65,847 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,154.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 251,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,087 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,306 shares of company stock worth $1,280,166. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

