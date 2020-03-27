First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 360,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,630,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Okta by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $386,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Okta from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $123.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.71. Okta Inc has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

