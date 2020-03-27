First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $37.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Roth Capital lowered their target price on First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 399,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,416. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. First Solar has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,025,000. Detwiler Fenton Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Delta Lloyd NV increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 495,751 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 826.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 378,011 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 337,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.