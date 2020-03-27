First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.1% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ FBZ traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 5,019,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

