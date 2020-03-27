First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ FTHI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.16. 30,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,090. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

