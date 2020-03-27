First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FCAL stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $51.18. 13,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,048. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

