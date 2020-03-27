First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ FCAN traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 758. First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.