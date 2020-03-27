First Trust Capital Strength ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

FTCS stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,010. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $63.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

