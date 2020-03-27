First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 628,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,828. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61.

