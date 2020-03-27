First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 538,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,893. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

