First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.202 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDTS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. 2,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53.

