First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) to Issue $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 33.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:FVC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 72,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $29.87.

