First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 21.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $25.59. 616,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,809. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.